7 Records Likely to Broken in Champions Trophy 2025

The record for most wickets in a single edition is 13. A standout performance by a bowler in 2025 could see this record broken.
The highest team total in Champions Trophy history is 347 runs. With the aggressive batting approaches of modern teams, this record could be surpassed.
The record for the most runs in a single Champions Trophy edition is 467, set by Chris Gayle in 2006. Given the current form of top batsmen, this record is within reach.
Despite his prolific career, Virat Kohli has yet to score a century in the Champions Trophy. Achieving this feat would fill a notable gap in his illustrious record.
Rohit currently has two centuries in the Champions Trophy. Scoring two more would equal the record of four centuries held by Sourav Ganguly.
Rohit Sharma has accumulated 595 runs in previous editions. With a strong performance, he could surpass Chris Gayle’s record of 791 runs to become the highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history.
Currently, India and Australia each have two Champions Trophy titles. A victory for either team in 2025 would make them the first to claim a third title.
