7 Players to Miss Out From Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad
By: Aditya Pimpale
With Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar as spin options in the side, Ravi Bishnoi had to serve the axe. He is still in contention for the T20I squad under Suryakumar Yadav.
Having impressed in the Indian Premier League and then following it in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish Kumar Reddy was unfortunate to miss out on the plane to Dubai. However, he still retains the faith of the selectors in the Test format.
Sanju Samson’s exclusion became a formality after he withdrew from the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he has impressed for India whenever he has donned the Bleed Blue in T20Is.
Jurel has been India’s backup wicketkeeper for the last 12 months and made his debut in the red-ball format. However, he has yet to convince the selectors for the ODI format, meaning he missed out on India’s Champions Trophy squad.
The Jharkhand batter has been impressive in the domestic white-ball competitions but did not do enough to play in the Indian team. He will now have to wait until the England series to make a bid for a return to Team India.
Despite attracting interest from the selectors in the meeting through notable performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karun Nair will have to sit out of the Indian team. Nair, however, could make a bid for the England tour which starts in June.
The pacer was in bright form during the ODI World Cup and in the last six months, however, he has since gone under the radar. He failed to impress during the Australia series Down Under, meaning he missed out on India’s Champions Trophy squad.
