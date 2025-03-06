7 Oldest Players to Feature in IPL History

The former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the Deccan Chargers played his final IPL match for Kings XI Punjab in 2013 at 41 years and 185 days.
The South African leg-spinner known for his energetic celebrations played his last game for the Chennai Super Kings in 2021 at 41 years and 29 days.
The “Universe Boss” concluded his IPL journey with the Punjab Kings in 2021 at 42 years and 7 days, leaving a legacy of explosive batting performances.
The legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner played his last IPL match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 at 42 years and 35 days.
An inspiring late bloomer, Tambe made his IPL debut at 41 and played until 2016, concluding his stint at 44 years and 219 days with the Gujarat Lions.
The iconic Indian captain has continued to defy age, leading the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. As of the 2024 season, he played at 42 years and 248 days, and is expected to feature in the 2025 season at 43 years and 146 days.
The Australian left-arm chinaman bowler became the oldest player in IPL history, playing his final match for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016 at the age of 45 years and 92 days.
