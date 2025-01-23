7 Most Expensive Manchester City Signings
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Signed from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million, Jack Grealish became Man City’s club’s record signing. He is still at the club but is facing an uncertain future after a poor 2024-25 season.
Acquired from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £77.5 million Joško Gvardiol remains a solid defender for the 2023 Champions League winners. The Croatian is one of the key assets in the current Man City side.
Joined from Atlético Madrid in 2019 for £63.6 million, the Spaniard became the first Man City player to win the Ballon d’Or. He has won all major honours with Man City including the Champions League in 2023.
Transferred from Benfica in 2020 for £62 million, Dias was the Player of the Season in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. His arrival boosted Man City and later helped them win the Champions League.
Riyad Mahrez moved from Leicester City in 2018 for £60 million, helping him establish himself as one of the best forwards in the world. Mahrez no longer serves the club and is now playing in the Saudi Pro League.
João Cancelo was signed from Juventus in 2019 for £60 million, a deal that included Danilo going the other way. The Portuguese had a poor relationship with Pep Guardiola, paving the way for his exit in 2023.
Joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025 for £57 million, Omar Marmoush is the latest signing in the Man City rankings. He is expected to help Man City become a force again after a poor 2024-25 season.
{{ primary_category.name }}