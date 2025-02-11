7 Lowest Totals in ICC Champions Trophy History

By: Aditya Pimpale

Web Story Wion Desk
Feb 11, 2025, 03:29 PM

7. 93 all out – Kenya vs South Africa (2002)

Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini crushed Kenya’s batting in a one-sided game in Colombo.

6. 89 all out – Bangladesh vs West Indies (2017)

West Indies pacers, especially Shannon Gabriel, dismantled Bangladesh’s lineup at the Oval.

5. 83 all out – England vs India (2006)

Indian spinners, including Ramesh Powar and Harbhajan Singh, skittled out England in Jaipur.

4. 81 all out – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (2006)

Sri Lanka’s pace attack, featuring Lasith Malinga, dismissed Bangladesh cheaply in Jaipur.

3. 77 all out – Bangladesh vs New Zealand (2002)

New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Shane Bond, completely dominated Bangladesh in Colombo.

2. 74 all out – Netherlands vs Pakistan (2002)

Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar destroyed the Netherlands’ batting order in this group-stage match in Colombo.

1. 45 all out – USA vs Australia (2004)

Australia bowled out the USA in just 15.3 overs. Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee ran through the batting lineup in Southampton.