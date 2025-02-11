7 Lowest Totals in ICC Champions Trophy History
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini crushed Kenya’s batting in a one-sided game in Colombo.
West Indies pacers, especially Shannon Gabriel, dismantled Bangladesh’s lineup at the Oval.
Indian spinners, including Ramesh Powar and Harbhajan Singh, skittled out England in Jaipur.
Sri Lanka’s pace attack, featuring Lasith Malinga, dismissed Bangladesh cheaply in Jaipur.
New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Shane Bond, completely dominated Bangladesh in Colombo.
Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar destroyed the Netherlands’ batting order in this group-stage match in Colombo.
Australia bowled out the USA in just 15.3 overs. Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee ran through the batting lineup in Southampton.
{{ primary_category.name }}