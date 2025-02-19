7 Lowest Totals Defended in ODIs

Aditya Pimpale
Feb 19, 2025, 02:34 PM

7. Zimbabwe – 134 vs England (1992)

In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Zimbabwe stunned England, defending a modest total with excellent bowling and fielding.

Photo Credit : AFP

6. Afghanistan – 131 vs Zimbabwe (2015)

Afghanistan’s spinners completely dominated the Zimbabwean batting lineup, resulting in a comfortable yet historic victory.

5. South Africa – 129 vs England (1998)

England collapsed under the pressure of a small chase, with South African pacers wreaking havoc and ensuring a famous win for the home side.

4. Zimbabwe – 129 vs Afghanistan (2017)

Afghanistan fell agonizingly short of the target in a thrilling low-scoring encounter. Zimbabwe’s bowlers applied pressure from the start, pulling off a dramatic win.

3. West Indies – 127 vs England (1981)

England looked set to win but collapsed under pressure, falling short by just two runs. West Indies’ pace attack, led by Joel Garner and Andy Roberts, played a key role in defending the low total.

2. India – 125 vs Pakistan (1985)

Despite posting a very low total, India’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev, bundled Pakistan out for just 87 runs, securing a remarkable victory.

1. United States – 122 vs Oman (2024)

This match set a new record for the lowest total ever successfully defended in an ODI. The USA struggled to put up a competitive score but made an incredible comeback with their bowling attack, dismantling Oman for just 65 runs.