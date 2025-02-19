7 Lowest Totals Defended in ODIs

In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Zimbabwe stunned England, defending a modest total with excellent bowling and fielding.
Afghanistan’s spinners completely dominated the Zimbabwean batting lineup, resulting in a comfortable yet historic victory.
England collapsed under the pressure of a small chase, with South African pacers wreaking havoc and ensuring a famous win for the home side.
Afghanistan fell agonizingly short of the target in a thrilling low-scoring encounter. Zimbabwe’s bowlers applied pressure from the start, pulling off a dramatic win.
England looked set to win but collapsed under pressure, falling short by just two runs. West Indies’ pace attack, led by Joel Garner and Andy Roberts, played a key role in defending the low total.
Despite posting a very low total, India’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev, bundled Pakistan out for just 87 runs, securing a remarkable victory.
This match set a new record for the lowest total ever successfully defended in an ODI. The USA struggled to put up a competitive score but made an incredible comeback with their bowling attack, dismantling Oman for just 65 runs.
{{ primary_category.name }}