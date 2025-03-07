7 Longest Sixes in IPL History

The New Zealand batsman, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hit a 119-meter six against Chennai Super Kings.
Representing Kings XI Punjab, Yuvraj struck a 119-meter six against Chennai Super Kings.
The ‘Universe Boss’ launched a 119-meter six during his record-breaking innings of 175* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India.
While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Uthappa hit a 120-meter six against Mumbai Indians.
The former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, representing Kings XI Punjab, smashed a 122-meter six against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Known for his bowling, Kumar surprised everyone with a massive 124-meter six while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals.
Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Morkel hit the longest six in IPL history against Deccan Chargers.
