7 Longest Sixes in IPL History

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 07, 2025, 06:47 PM

7. Ross Taylor – 119 meters (2008)

The New Zealand batsman, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hit a 119-meter six against Chennai Super Kings.

6. Yuvraj Singh – 119 meters (2009)

Representing Kings XI Punjab, Yuvraj struck a 119-meter six against Chennai Super Kings.

5. Chris Gayle – 119 meters (2013)

The ‘Universe Boss’ launched a 119-meter six during his record-breaking innings of 175* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India.

4. Robin Uthappa – 120 meters (2010)

While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Uthappa hit a 120-meter six against Mumbai Indians.

3. Adam Gilchrist – 122 meters (2011)

The former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, representing Kings XI Punjab, smashed a 122-meter six against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

2. Praveen Kumar – 124 meters (2008)

Known for his bowling, Kumar surprised everyone with a massive 124-meter six while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals.

1. Albie Morkel – 125 meters (2008)

Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Morkel hit the longest six in IPL history against Deccan Chargers.