7 Indian Players With Most Appearances in IPL History

One of the most successful spinners in IPL history. Known for his tactical bowling variations and experience.
Among the leading run-scorers in IPL history. Known for his consistent performances and ability to anchor an innings.
A key all-rounder, contributing with both bat and ball. Played a crucial role in CSK’s multiple title wins.
Holds the record for the most runs in IPL history. Known for his aggressive batting and leadership for RCB. Scored the highest number of runs in a single season (2016).
An inspiring late bloomer, Tambe made his IPL debut at 41 and played until 2016, concluding his stint at 44 years and 219 days with the Gujarat Lions.
A consistent performer behind the stumps and with the bat. Known for his finishing abilities in the latter stages of his career.
One of the most successful captains in IPL history, leading CSK to multiple titles. Known for his exceptional finishing skills and calm leadership.
