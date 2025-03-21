7 Highest Totals in IPL Season Opener

Facing then-defending champions SunRisers Hyderabad, RCB were bowled out for 172 as they tried chasing a target of 208.
Playing their IPL 2024 opening match, RCB did have a respectable total of 173/6 on the board but ended up on the losing side.
Chasing 174 runs to win, CSK scored 176/4 and won with eight balls to spare in the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Chennai Super Kings’ total of 178/7 in the IPL 2023 is the highest-ever scored by a losing team as they were beaten by Gujarat Titans.
Champions in IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans scored 182/5 and kick-started their campaign on a winning note against Chennai Super Kings.
Led by David Warner, SunRisers scored 207/4 in the IPL 2017 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they were the defending champions at that time.
KKR set a challenging target of 222/3, with Brendon McCullum delivering an explosive innings of 158* runs off 73 balls.
