7 Highest Totals for India in Champions Trophy

By: Aditya Pimpale

Web Story Wion Desk
Feb 11, 2025, 09:59 AM

7. 285/5 vs England (2002, Colombo)

India chased down 270, scoring 285/5 in 45 overs, thanks to Sehwag (126 off 104) and Ganguly (117 off 109).

6. 288/7 vs Kenya (2000, Nairobi)

India posted 288/7 in 50 overs, led by Sourav Ganguly’s 111* off 114 balls.

5. 304/6 vs Pakistan (2017, Birmingham)

India scored 304/6 in 50 overs, powered by Rohit Sharma (91) and Virat Kohli (81*).

4. 307/7 vs Pakistan (2009, Centurion)

India managed 307/7 in 50 overs, with Rahul Dravid scoring 76 off 103 balls.

3. 331/7 vs South Africa (2017, The Oval)

India put up 331/7 in 50 overs, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76*).

2. 323/8 vs South Africa (2002, Colombo)

India posted 323/8 in 50 overs, with Virender Sehwag scoring 126* off 104 balls.

1. 319/3 vs England (2013, Birmingham)

India scored 319/3 in 50 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan smashing 102 off 109 balls.