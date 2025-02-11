7 Highest Totals for India in Champions Trophy
By: Aditya Pimpale
India chased down 270, scoring 285/5 in 45 overs, thanks to Sehwag (126 off 104) and Ganguly (117 off 109).
India posted 288/7 in 50 overs, led by Sourav Ganguly’s 111* off 114 balls.
India scored 304/6 in 50 overs, powered by Rohit Sharma (91) and Virat Kohli (81*).
India managed 307/7 in 50 overs, with Rahul Dravid scoring 76 off 103 balls.
India put up 331/7 in 50 overs, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76*).
India posted 323/8 in 50 overs, with Virender Sehwag scoring 126* off 104 balls.
India scored 319/3 in 50 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan smashing 102 off 109 balls.
