7 Highest Individual Scores in IPL Season Opener

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 21, 2025, 01:07 PM
Photo Credit : AFP

7. Virat Kohli – 50 (41 balls)

Kohli’s measured innings provided stability at the top order for RCB in their opening match.

6. KL Rahul – 51 (16 balls)

Rahul’s explosive half-century is one of the fastest in IPL history, giving KXIP a flying start to their campaign.

5. David Warner – 58 (41 balls)

David Warner’s brisk innings provided SRH with a solid foundation in their season opener.

4. Rohit Sharma – 68 (49 balls)

The Mumbai Indians captain played a crucial role in setting a competitive total against a formidable CSK side.

3. Gautam Gambhir – 75 (54 balls)*

Gambhir’s steady innings anchored KKR’s chase, showcasing his leadership and batting consistency.

2. Chris Lynn – 93 (41 balls)*

Lynn’s aggressive knock ensured a swift chase, highlighting his prowess as a top-order batsman.

1. Brendon McCullum – 158 (73 balls)*

In the inaugural match of the IPL, McCullum’s explosive innings set the tone for the tournament, propelling KKR to a commanding total.