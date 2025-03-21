7 Highest Individual Scores in IPL Season Opener

Kohli’s measured innings provided stability at the top order for RCB in their opening match.
Rahul’s explosive half-century is one of the fastest in IPL history, giving KXIP a flying start to their campaign.
David Warner’s brisk innings provided SRH with a solid foundation in their season opener.
The Mumbai Indians captain played a crucial role in setting a competitive total against a formidable CSK side.
Gambhir’s steady innings anchored KKR’s chase, showcasing his leadership and batting consistency.
Lynn’s aggressive knock ensured a swift chase, highlighting his prowess as a top-order batsman.
In the inaugural match of the IPL, McCullum’s explosive innings set the tone for the tournament, propelling KKR to a commanding total.
