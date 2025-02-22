7 Highest Individual Scores in Champions Trophy History

Watson’s unbeaten 136 powered Australia to a dominant victory over England in the 2009 Champions Trophy final.
Tendulkar’s 141 off 128 balls was instrumental in India’s win against Australia in the quarter-finals of the inaugural 1998 tournament at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Smith played a crucial 141-run innings for South Africa against England in the 2009 Champions Trophy.
Ganguly’s undefeated 141 guided India to victory over South Africa in the semi-finals at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi in 2000.
Flower scored 145 runs from 164 deliveries for Zimbabwe against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the 2002 edition.
Astle’s unbeaten 145 off 151 balls against the United States at The Oval in 2004 remains the highest individual score in the tournament’s history.
Playing against Australia in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, Ben Duckett broke the previous record held by Nathan Astle. He broke the record in 130 balls which was also his sixth ODI ton.
{{ primary_category.name }}