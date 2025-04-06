7 Greatest Cricket Rivalries of All Time

Though often overlooked, this rivalry has seen many thrilling encounters, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s. Both sides share a deep cricketing bond and have supported each other during tough times.
This is a highly respected rivalry, built on Test cricket excellence and sportsmanship. After South Africa's return from apartheid-era isolation in the 1990s, the competition has only grown stronger.
India and Sri Lanka have faced off countless times, especially in ICC tournaments. The subcontinental rivalry peaked in the 2000s, with both nations fielding legendary line-ups.
These two sides have often brought out the best (and worst) in each other. From gritty Tests to unforgettable ODIs, their clashes are brutal, competitive, and emotionally charged.
This rivalry has grown rapidly in the 21st century. The rise of India as a cricketing powerhouse has turned their clashes with Australia into modern classics, especially in Tests and World Cups.
The Ashes is cricket’s oldest rivalry, born in 1882 after England lost at home to Australia. The tiny urn symbolizes one of the sport’s most prestigious prizes. Every series is drenched in history and fought with fierce competitiveness.
This is not just a cricket rivalry — it’s a phenomenon. The India vs Pakistan rivalry transcends sport and is deeply rooted in history, culture, and political tension. Every match is a spectacle, and the pressure on players and fans alike is immense.
