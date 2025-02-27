7 Foreign Batters with Most Runs in IPL History

The West Indies all-rounder has scored 3,412 runs in 171 innings, averaging 28.67 with a strike rate of 147.32.
The English wicketkeeper-batsman has accumulated 3,582 runs in 106 innings, with a strike rate of 147.52, including seven centuries and 19 half-centuries.
The Australian all-rounder has 3,874 runs in 141 innings, averaging 30.99 with a strike rate of 137.91. His IPL tenure includes four centuries and 21 half-centuries.
The South African batsman has scored 4,571 runs in 138 innings, with a strike rate of 136.36 and 37 half-centuries to his name.
The West Indies powerhouse has accumulated 4,965 runs in 141 innings, averaging 39.72 with a strike rate of 148.96. He holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL history, an unbeaten 175, and has hit six centuries and 31 half-centuries.
The South African batsman has scored 5,162 runs in 170 innings, averaging 39.70 with a strike rate of 151.68. His IPL career includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries, with a top score of 133*.
The Australian opener has amassed 6,565 runs in 184 innings, averaging 40.52 with a strike rate of 139.77. He has recorded four centuries and 62 half-centuries, with a highest score of 126.
