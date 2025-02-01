7 Fastest ODI Hundreds on Indian Soil

By: Aditya Pimpale

7. Michael Bracewell

Secured a 57-ball century for New Zealand against India in Hyderabad on 18 January 2023.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

6. AB de Villiers

Recorded a 57-ball century for South Africa against India in Mumbai on 25 October 2015.

5. James Faulkner

Completed a 57-ball century for Australia against India in Bangalore on 2 November 2013.

4. Virat Kohli

Notched a 52-ball century for India against Australia in Jaipur on 16 October 2013.

3. Kevin O’Brien

Achieved a 50-ball century for Ireland against England in Bangalore on 2 March 2011.

2. Aiden Markram

Reached a 49-ball century for South Africa against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October 2023.

1. Glenn Maxwell

Scored a 40-ball century for Australia against the Netherlands in Delhi on 25 October 2023.