7 Fastest ODI Hundreds on Indian Soil
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Secured a 57-ball century for New Zealand against India in Hyderabad on 18 January 2023.
Recorded a 57-ball century for South Africa against India in Mumbai on 25 October 2015.
Completed a 57-ball century for Australia against India in Bangalore on 2 November 2013.
Notched a 52-ball century for India against Australia in Jaipur on 16 October 2013.
Achieved a 50-ball century for Ireland against England in Bangalore on 2 March 2011.
Reached a 49-ball century for South Africa against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 7 October 2023.
Scored a 40-ball century for Australia against the Netherlands in Delhi on 25 October 2023.
{{ primary_category.name }}