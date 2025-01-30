7 Fastest Hundreds on Test Debut
By: Aditya Pimpale
Tip Foster made a historic debut in 1903 against Australia in Sydney, scoring 287 runs. While exact ball counts from that era are unavailable, his aggressive innings is estimated to have reached the century mark in approximately 135 balls.
Primarily known as a bowler, Abul Hasan surprised many by scoring a century off 106 balls while batting at number ten against the West Indies in Khulna, November 2012. He amassed 113 runs, including 14 fours and 3 sixes.
England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Matt Prior scored a century off 105 balls on his Test debut against the West Indies at Lord’s in May 2007. He remained unbeaten on 126 runs from 128 balls, with 19 boundaries.
At 18 years and 329 days old, Prithvi Shaw became one of the youngest centurions on Test debut, reaching his hundred in 99 balls against the West Indies in Rajkot, October 2018. He eventually scored 134 runs, hitting 19 fours.
Dwayne Smith announced his arrival in Test cricket with a blistering century off 93 balls against South Africa in Cape Town, January 2004. Batting at number six, he scored an unbeaten 105 runs, including 15 fours and 2 sixes.
Josh Inglis made a remarkable Test debut for Australia against Sri Lanka, scoring 102 runs from 94 balls on Day 2 of the first Test in Galle on Thursday.
In March 2013, Shikhar Dhawan made a remarkable debut against Australia in Mohali, reaching his century in just 85 balls. He went on to score 187 runs off 174 deliveries, featuring 33 fours and 2 sixes.
