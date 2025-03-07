7 Bowlers With Most Wickets in IPL History

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 07, 2025, 06:37 PM
7. Amit Mishra – 174 wickets

Amit Mishra holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, with three to his name.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin – 180 wickets

Ashwin’s off-spin and tactical acumen have made significant impacts across multiple franchises.

5. Sunil Narine – 180 wickets

Narine’s mystery spin has been a cornerstone of KKR’s bowling attack, earning him accolades over the years.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 181 wickets

Kumar’s swing bowling has troubled many top-order batsmen, making him a valuable asset for SRH.

3. Dwayne Bravo – 183 wickets

Bravo, known for his death-over bowling and variations, has been instrumental in CSK’s success over the years.

2. Piyush Chawla – 192 wickets

Chawla’s consistent performances as a leg-spinner have made him one of the leading wicket-takers in the league.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal – 205 wickets

Chahal is renowned for his leg-spin bowling and has been a pivotal player for his teams. He became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL history on 23 April 23.