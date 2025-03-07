7 Bowlers With Most Wickets in IPL History

Amit Mishra holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, with three to his name.
Ashwin’s off-spin and tactical acumen have made significant impacts across multiple franchises.
Narine’s mystery spin has been a cornerstone of KKR’s bowling attack, earning him accolades over the years.
Kumar’s swing bowling has troubled many top-order batsmen, making him a valuable asset for SRH.
Bravo, known for his death-over bowling and variations, has been instrumental in CSK’s success over the years.
Chawla’s consistent performances as a leg-spinner have made him one of the leading wicket-takers in the league.
Chahal is renowned for his leg-spin bowling and has been a pivotal player for his teams. He became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL history on 23 April 23.
{{ primary_category.name }}