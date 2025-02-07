7 Bowlers with Most Wickets in India vs Pakistan ODIs
By: Aditya Pimpale
India’s legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was one of the most impactful bowlers in India-Pakistan ODIs, picking up 42 wickets in 32 matches. His leadership and aggressive bowling made a huge difference in the 1980s. Known for his ability to deliver breakthroughs, Kapil played a crucial role in India’s early successes against Pakistan.
Venkatesh Prasad is best remembered for his fiery spells against Pakistan, particularly in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal, where he famously dismissed Aamer Sohail right after being sledged. With 43 wickets in 29 matches, Prasad was India’s go-to bowler in key matches. His ability to swing the ball and bowl in pressure situations made him a standout performer.
India’s leading fast bowler in the 1990s, Javagal Srinath, matched Aaqib Javed’s tally with 54 wickets in 36 ODIs. He played a crucial role in India’s pace attack, often bowling with pace and aggression. His ability to extract bounce and movement troubled Pakistani batters, making him one of India’s most reliable bowlers in Indo-Pak encounters.
Aaqib Javed was one of Pakistan’s most consistent pacers in the 1990s. His ability to swing the ball both ways and bowl with discipline made him a valuable player against India. He took 54 wickets in 39 ODIs, including a historic 7/37 in the 1991 Sharjah Cup final, where he dismantled India’s batting lineup.
India’s leading wicket-taker in this rivalry, Anil Kumble, was known for his relentless accuracy and subtle variations. He picked up 54 wickets in 34 matches against Pakistan. His most memorable performance came in the 1999 Delhi Test, where he took all 10 wickets in an innings, though his ODI exploits were equally remarkable. His ability to control the game in the middle overs made him a key asset for India.
Saqlain Mushtaq, a pioneer of the “doosra,” was one of Pakistan’s most effective spinners against India. His ability to deceive batsmen with variations made him a tough opponent. With 57 wickets in just 36 games, Saqlain was particularly dominant in the late 1990s, often troubling Indian batters like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
Wasim Akram, one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers in cricket history, tops the list with 60 wickets in 48 ODIs against India. Known for his lethal swing, pinpoint accuracy, and ability to deliver under pressure, Akram was a nightmare for Indian batsmen.
