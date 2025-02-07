7 Bowlers with Most Wickets in India vs Pakistan ODIs

3. Anil Kumble (India) – 54 wickets in 34 matches

India’s leading wicket-taker in this rivalry, Anil Kumble, was known for his relentless accuracy and subtle variations. He picked up 54 wickets in 34 matches against Pakistan. His most memorable performance came in the 1999 Delhi Test, where he took all 10 wickets in an innings, though his ODI exploits were equally remarkable. His ability to control the game in the middle overs made him a key asset for India.