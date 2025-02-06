7 Bowlers with Most Wickets in India vs England ODI Series
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Steven Finn, a tall fast bowler, represented England in ODIs against India between 2011 and 2015. He secured 28 wickets in 17 matches, with an average of 27.67.
Ravichandran Ashwin, an off-spinner known for his tactical acumen, has been a vital part of India’s bowling unit. Against England in ODIs, he has taken 35 wickets in 23 matches, averaging 28.00.
Javagal Srinath, one of India’s premier fast bowlers, was active in the 1990s and early 2000s. He claimed 35 wickets in 21 ODIs against England, with an average of 23.68.
Harbhajan Singh, an off-spinner known for his aggressive style, played a significant role in India’s bowling lineup. In ODIs against England, he took 36 wickets in 23 matches, averaging 25.33.
Andrew Flintoff, a dynamic all-rounder, was a key player for England in the late 1990s and 2000s. Against India in ODIs, he secured 37 wickets in 30 matches, with an average of 28.89.
James Anderson, renowned for his swing bowling, has been a mainstay in England’s bowling attack. In ODIs against India, he has taken 40 wickets in 31 matches, averaging 33.52 with an economy rate of 5.17.
Ravindra Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox spinner and all-rounder, has been a pivotal figure in India’s ODI setup. As of February 6, 2025, he has claimed 41 wickets in 27 ODIs against England, surpassing James Anderson’s previous record of 40 wickets.
{{ primary_category.name }}