7 Bowlers with Most Wickets for India vs Pakistan in ODIs

By: Aditya Pimpale

Web Story Wion Desk
Feb 08, 2025, 10:46 PM

7. Sourav Ganguly

Primarily known for his batting, Ganguly also contributed with the ball, taking 29 wickets in 53 matches, including a best of 5/16.

6. Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar claimed 32 wickets in 24 matches, with best figures of 3/58.

5. Irfan Pathan

The left-arm pacer took 34 wickets in 23 matches, with a best of 3/26.

4. Kapil Dev

The legendary all-rounder picked up 42 wickets in 32 matches, with best figures of 3/17.

3. Venkatesh Prasad

He secured 43 wickets in 29 matches, achieving best figures of 5/27.

2. Javagal Srinath

The fast bowler took 54 wickets in 36 matches, with a best performance of 4/49.

1. Anil Kumble

The leg-spinner claimed 54 wickets in 34 matches against Pakistan, with best bowling figures of 4/12.