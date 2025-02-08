7 Bowlers with Most Wickets for India vs Pakistan in ODIs
By: Aditya Pimpale
Primarily known for his batting, Ganguly also contributed with the ball, taking 29 wickets in 53 matches, including a best of 5/16.
Ajit Agarkar claimed 32 wickets in 24 matches, with best figures of 3/58.
The left-arm pacer took 34 wickets in 23 matches, with a best of 3/26.
The legendary all-rounder picked up 42 wickets in 32 matches, with best figures of 3/17.
He secured 43 wickets in 29 matches, achieving best figures of 5/27.
The fast bowler took 54 wickets in 36 matches, with a best performance of 4/49.
The leg-spinner claimed 54 wickets in 34 matches against Pakistan, with best bowling figures of 4/12.
