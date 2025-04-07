7 Biggest Upsets in Cricket History

Result: Netherlands won by 13 runs South Africa needed a win to qualify for the semis. Netherlands, a non-Test nation, knocked them out in dramatic fashion, shocking fans and players alike.
Result: Afghanistan won by 69 runs England were the defending champions, and Afghanistan, with a developing team, stunned them with spin and disciplined batting.
Result: Zimbabwe won by 13 runs Zimbabwe were playing their first-ever ODI, and Australia were one of the top sides. Duncan Fletcher’s all-round heroics made it an unforgettable debut.
Result: Ireland won by 3 wickets Kevin O'Brien scored the fastest World Cup century (50 balls), leading Ireland to chase down 328 — a then-record World Cup chase — against a top-tier team like England.
Result: Kenya won by 73 runs Kenya were a complete outsider and West Indies were still a strong side. Kenya bowled them out for just 93, creating one of the most iconic World Cup surprises.
Result: Bangladesh won by 62 runs Bangladesh were not a Test-playing nation yet and had never beaten a major team in a World Cup. Their win over Pakistan shocked everyone and helped them earn Test status.
Result: India won by 43 runs West Indies were the defending champions and a dominant force in world cricket. India, by contrast, were considered outsiders. Kapil Dev's team defied all odds to lift their first World Cup.
