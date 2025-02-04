7 Biggest Deals Done in Winter Transfer Window

By: Aditya Pimpale

7. Kevin Danso (Lens to Tottenham)

Tottenham signed Lens defender Kevin Danso on loan with a commitment to buy after beating Wolves to the deal. The 26-year-old opted to move to Spurs despite having had a medical lined up in the Midlands.

6. Marco Asensio (PSG to Aston Villa)

Aston Villa announced the loan signing of Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. The three-time Champions League winner joins until the end of the season.

5. Abdukodir Khusanov (Lens to Man City)

Abdukodir Khusanov signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City on 20 January 2025. The transfer fee was reported to be €40 million ($41.56 million).

4. Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich to Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal to sign France Under-21s forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old reportedly rejected Spurs but later signed a deal to move to North London.

3. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt to Man City)

Omar Marmoush signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City in January 2025. The deal was worth £59.1 million plus a potential £4.2 million in add-ons.

2. Kyle Walker (Man City to AC Milan)

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has completed a move to Italian club AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season. The England defender completed a medical with the seven-time European Cup winners in last week of January.

1. Marcus Rashford (Man Utd to Aston Villa)

Aston Villa completed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Sunday (Feb 2). The 27-year-old has joined on a deal until the end of the season, which includes an option to buy for £40m.