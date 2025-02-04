7 Biggest Deals Done in Winter Transfer Window
By: Aditya Pimpale
Tottenham signed Lens defender Kevin Danso on loan with a commitment to buy after beating Wolves to the deal. The 26-year-old opted to move to Spurs despite having had a medical lined up in the Midlands.
Aston Villa announced the loan signing of Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. The three-time Champions League winner joins until the end of the season.
Abdukodir Khusanov signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City on 20 January 2025. The transfer fee was reported to be €40 million ($41.56 million).
Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal to sign France Under-21s forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old reportedly rejected Spurs but later signed a deal to move to North London.
Omar Marmoush signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City in January 2025. The deal was worth £59.1 million plus a potential £4.2 million in add-ons.
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has completed a move to Italian club AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season. The England defender completed a medical with the seven-time European Cup winners in last week of January.
Aston Villa completed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Sunday (Feb 2). The 27-year-old has joined on a deal until the end of the season, which includes an option to buy for £40m.
