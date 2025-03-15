7 Best Seasons of Virat Kohli in IPL History

Led RCB to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and played a match-winning 90 vs CSK*, proving his ability under pressure.
First time Kohli scored 500+ runs in an IPL season and helped RCB reach the final, where they lost to CSK.
Virat became the first player to score 6000 IPL runs and led RCB to back-to-back playoff appearances.
Scored a brilliant 92 vs SRH*, his highest score of the season. Consistently performed despite RCB’s struggles.
Scored 99 (58) vs Delhi Capitals, narrowly missing his first IPL century. Led RCB for the first time as a full-time captain.
Scored back-to-back centuries against SRH and GT in crucial matches. Became the first player to score 7 IPL centuries, surpassing Chris Gayle.
Kohli set the record for most runs in an IPL season (973 runs) – a record that still stands and became the first player to hit four centuries in a single IPL season.
