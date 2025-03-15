7 Best Seasons of Virat Kohli in IPL History

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 15, 2025, 04:40 PM

7. IPL 2020 - 466 Runs

Led RCB to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and played a match-winning 90 vs CSK*, proving his ability under pressure.

6. IPL 2011 - 557 Runs

First time Kohli scored 500+ runs in an IPL season and helped RCB reach the final, where they lost to CSK.

5. IPL 2021 - 405 Runs

Virat became the first player to score 6000 IPL runs and led RCB to back-to-back playoff appearances.

4. IPL 2018 - 530 Runs

Scored a brilliant 92 vs SRH*, his highest score of the season. Consistently performed despite RCB’s struggles.

3. IPL 2013 - 634 Runs

Scored 99 (58) vs Delhi Capitals, narrowly missing his first IPL century. Led RCB for the first time as a full-time captain.

2. IPL 2023 - 639 Runs

Scored back-to-back centuries against SRH and GT in crucial matches. Became the first player to score 7 IPL centuries, surpassing Chris Gayle.

1. IPL 2016 - 973 Runs

Kohli set the record for most runs in an IPL season (973 runs) – a record that still stands and became the first player to hit four centuries in a single IPL season.