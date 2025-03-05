7 Batters with Most Runs in IPL 2024

520 runs in 14 innings, averaging 37.14 with a strike rate of 136.12. His highest score was 82, including 4 fifties.
527 runs in 12 innings, with an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28. He recorded a top score of 103, comprising 2 fifties and 1 century.
531 runs in 15 innings, averaging 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.46. His highest score was 86, including 5 fifties.
567 runs in 15 innings, with an average of 40.50 and an impressive strike rate of 191.55. He achieved a top score of 102, with 4 fifties and 1 century.
573 runs in 14 innings, averaging 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21. His highest score was 84*, including 4 fifties.
583 runs in 14 innings, with an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 141.16. He recorded a top score of 108*, comprising 4 fifties and 1 century.
741 runs in 15 innings, averaging 61.75 with a strike rate of 154.69. His highest score was an unbeaten 113*, including 5 fifties and 1 century.
{{ primary_category.name }}