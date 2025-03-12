7 Batters with Most Runs for Mumbai Indians in Single IPL Season

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 12, 2025, 04:44 PM

7. Quinton de Kock (2019)

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman amassed 529 runs in the 2019 season, playing a crucial role in Mumbai’s title win.

6. Ambati Rayudu (2011)

Ambati Rayudu contributed significantly in the 2011 season, scoring 395 runs for the five-time champions.

5. Rohit Sharma (2024) – 417 Runs

The former captain, Rohit Shrarma led from the front in 2024, scoring 417 runs, including a highest score of 105 not out.

4. Ishan Kishan (2020) – 516 Runs

Ishan Kishan was the highest scorer for Mumbai Indians in the 2020 season, with 516 runs from 14 matches.

3. Lendl Simmons (2015) – 540 Runs

The West Indian opener played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s 2015 title win, amassing 540 runs as Lendl Simmons was one of the best players of the season.

2. Suryakumar Yadav (2023) – 605 Runs

In the 2023 season, Suryakumar Yadav accumulated 605 runs, emerging as the team’s top run-scorer for the former champions.

1. Sachin Tendulkar (2010) – 618 Runs

The legendary batsman scored 618 runs in 14 innings during the 2010 IPL season, earning the Player of the Tournament award.