7 Batters with Most Runs for Mumbai Indians in Single IPL Season

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman amassed 529 runs in the 2019 season, playing a crucial role in Mumbai’s title win.
Ambati Rayudu contributed significantly in the 2011 season, scoring 395 runs for the five-time champions.
The former captain, Rohit Shrarma led from the front in 2024, scoring 417 runs, including a highest score of 105 not out.
Ishan Kishan was the highest scorer for Mumbai Indians in the 2020 season, with 516 runs from 14 matches.
The West Indian opener played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s 2015 title win, amassing 540 runs as Lendl Simmons was one of the best players of the season.
In the 2023 season, Suryakumar Yadav accumulated 605 runs, emerging as the team’s top run-scorer for the former champions.
The legendary batsman scored 618 runs in 14 innings during the 2010 IPL season, earning the Player of the Tournament award.
