7 Batters with Most Runs for India against Pakistan in ODIs

By: Aditya Pimpale

7. Virender Sehwag

A member of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad, Sehwag scored 1071 runs in his playing days against Pakistan. He played in 31 matches for India against Pakistan including two double hundreds.

6. MS Dhoni

In 36 ODIs against Pakistan, Dhoni scored 1,231 runs at an average of 53.52, including two centuries and 9 half-centuries. His highest score against Pakistan was 148.

5. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj featured in 38 ODIs against Pakistan, amassing 1,360 runs at an average of 36.11. He recorded two centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 107.

4. Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly featured in 53 ODIs against Pakistan, scoring 1,652 runs at an average of 35.10. He recorded two centuries and nine half-centuries, with a top score of 141.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin

2. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid scored 1899 runs against Pakistan in the ODI format as he enjoyed his stint against neighbours. In total he played in 58 ODI matches against Pakistan including a famous win over the rivals in 2003 ODI World Cup.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

In 69 ODIs against Pakistan, Tendulkar scored 2,526 runs at an average of 40.09, including five centuries and 16 half-centuries. His highest score against Pakistan was 141.