7 Batters with Most Runs for India against Pakistan in ODIs
By: Aditya Pimpale
A member of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad, Sehwag scored 1071 runs in his playing days against Pakistan. He played in 31 matches for India against Pakistan including two double hundreds.
In 36 ODIs against Pakistan, Dhoni scored 1,231 runs at an average of 53.52, including two centuries and 9 half-centuries. His highest score against Pakistan was 148.
Yuvraj featured in 38 ODIs against Pakistan, amassing 1,360 runs at an average of 36.11. He recorded two centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 107.
Ganguly featured in 53 ODIs against Pakistan, scoring 1,652 runs at an average of 35.10. He recorded two centuries and nine half-centuries, with a top score of 141.
Rahul Dravid scored 1899 runs against Pakistan in the ODI format as he enjoyed his stint against neighbours. In total he played in 58 ODI matches against Pakistan including a famous win over the rivals in 2003 ODI World Cup.
In 69 ODIs against Pakistan, Tendulkar scored 2,526 runs at an average of 40.09, including five centuries and 16 half-centuries. His highest score against Pakistan was 141.
