7 Batters with Most Hundreds in ODI Chase

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 04, 2025, 09:44 PM

7. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

The former Australian captain has 9 centuries in ODI chases, illustrating his pivotal role in Australia’s batting during his tenure.

6. Hashim Amla (South Africa)

Amla has achieved 10 centuries in ODI chases, highlighting his reliability in the South African lineup.

5. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Jayasuriya has 10 centuries while chasing in ODIs, reflecting his aggressive batting style.

4. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

Dilshan has scored 11 centuries in ODI chases, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka’s successes during his career.

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit has amassed 14 centuries in ODI chases, showcasing his consistency at the top order.

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

The legendary batsman has 17 centuries while chasing in ODIs.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli leads with 24 centuries in ODI chases, underscoring his exceptional chasing abilities.