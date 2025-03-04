7 Batters with Most Hundreds in ODI Chase

The former Australian captain has 9 centuries in ODI chases, illustrating his pivotal role in Australia’s batting during his tenure.
Amla has achieved 10 centuries in ODI chases, highlighting his reliability in the South African lineup.
Jayasuriya has 10 centuries while chasing in ODIs, reflecting his aggressive batting style.
Dilshan has scored 11 centuries in ODI chases, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka’s successes during his career.
Rohit has amassed 14 centuries in ODI chases, showcasing his consistency at the top order.
The legendary batsman has 17 centuries while chasing in ODIs.
Kohli leads with 24 centuries in ODI chases, underscoring his exceptional chasing abilities.
{{ primary_category.name }}