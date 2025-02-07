7 Batters with Most Hundreds as Test Captain
By: Aditya Pimpale
Joe Root led England in 64 Test matches, scoring 14 centuries during his tenure. He was the backbone of England’s batting lineup, often carrying the team in challenging conditions. Despite England’s inconsistent performances, Root’s individual brilliance as a batsman remained a highlight of his captaincy.
Allan Border took over as Australian captain during a difficult period and helped rebuild the team. He scored 15 centuries as captain in 93 matches and played a vital role in Australia’s resurgence in Test cricket during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Steve Waugh was known for his mental toughness and ability to perform under pressure. He scored 15 centuries as captain in 57 Tests and played a crucial role in shaping Australia into a dominant force in world cricket. Under his leadership, Australia won a record 16 consecutive Test matches.
Despite captaining Australia in fewer matches compared to others on this list, Steve Smith’s batting record as a leader is phenomenal. He scored 15 centuries in just 38 Tests as captain, making him one of the most prolific Test batsmen of the modern era. His leadership and batting were crucial during Australia’s strong performances in Test cricket.
One of Australia’s greatest captains, Ricky Ponting was an exceptional batsman and leader. He scored 19 centuries while captaining Australia in 77 Tests, leading the team during its golden era. Ponting’s captaincy saw Australia dominate world cricket with back-to-back Ashes wins and Test series victories across the globe.
Virat Kohli transformed the Indian Test team with his aggressive captaincy and supreme batting skills. He scored 20 centuries while leading India in 68 Test matches, maintaining a remarkable batting average. Under his leadership, India became a formidable force in Test cricket, winning series in Australia and dominating at home.
Graeme Smith is the most successful Test captain in terms of centuries scored. He led South Africa in a record 109 Test matches, the most by any captain, and scored 25 Test hundreds during his tenure. His aggressive leadership and consistency at the top of the order played a crucial role in making South Africa a dominant Test team.
