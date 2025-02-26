7 Batters Most Hundreds in IPL History

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was a match-winner for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played a key role in CSK’s 2018 title win, smashing a century in the final. His powerful batting and ability to perform under pressure made him one of the IPL’s best all-rounders.
A rising star in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill showcased his talent in the 2023 IPL season with two back-to-back centuries for Gujarat Titans (GT). His elegant stroke play, ability to pace an innings, and temperament have made him one of the most promising batters in the league.
The Australian opener David Warner has been one of the best overseas players in IPL history. A former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, he led his team to their only IPL title in 2016. Warner has consistently been among the top run-getters in IPL history and has four centuries to his name.
KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL over the years. He has played for franchises like RCB, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His ability to anchor an innings while accelerating when needed has helped him score four IPL centuries, making him a crucial asset to any team he plays for.
Known as the “Universe Boss,” Chris Gayle is arguably the most destructive T20 batter in history. He was the first player to score six IPL centuries, including the 175 off 66 balls* for RCB in 2013, the highest individual score in IPL history. Gayle’s powerful hitting and dominance at the top order made him a nightmare for bowlers.
England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has been a key player for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He had a phenomenal 2022 season, where he scored 4 centuries and won the Orange Cap (most runs in the season). Buttler’s ability to play aggressive yet smart cricket has made him one of the most dangerous openers in the IPL.
The former RCB captain and one of the greatest batsmen in IPL history, Virat Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in the tournament. His best IPL season came in 2016, where he smashed 4 centuries in a single edition, scoring 973 runs—the highest in a single IPL season. Kohli’s consistency, ability to accelerate innings, and leadership have made him a standout player in the league.
{{ primary_category.name }}