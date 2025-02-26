7 Active Highest Run Scorers in ODIs

Steve Smith has played 168 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia, accumulating 5,708 runs at an average of 42.91. His highest ODI score is 164, and he has recorded 12 centuries and 34 half-centuries in this format.
Paul Stirling has amassed 5,925 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), making him the leading run-scorer for Ireland in this format. He has achieved this over 167 matches, maintaining an average of 37.73.
Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan’s batting lineup. He has been one of the most consistent performers in world cricket and is often compared to some of the best batsmen of this generation.
Kane Williamson is New Zealand’s batting mainstay and a brilliant leader. His ability to anchor an innings and play according to the situation makes him one of the finest ODI batsmen in the world.
Mushfiqur Rahim is one of Bangladesh’s most experienced and dependable batsmen. He has played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s rise in international cricket and is known for his ability to anchor innings under pressure.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, is the only player in ODI history to have scored three double centuries, including the highest-ever individual score of 264. He has been one of the most destructive openers in the modern game.
Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time. With 50 ODI centuries, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in the format. Kohli has been a consistent performer for India, known for his chasing abilities and aggressive stroke play.
