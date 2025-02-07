7 Active Batters with Most Hundreds in Test Format
By: Aditya Pimpale
Usman Khawaja has been a reliable batter for Australia in recent years. His resurgence in Test cricket, particularly after his comeback in 2022, has been remarkable. Khawaja has played crucial innings in tough conditions, showcasing his ability to handle both spin and pace effectively.
Cheteshwar Pujara is often referred to as the “Wall” of Indian cricket due to his ability to bat for long hours and wear down opposition bowlers. His contributions have been vital, particularly in India’s overseas victories in Australia and England. With 19 Test centuries, Pujara remains a key figure in India’s middle order.
David Warner is one of the most explosive openers in Test cricket history. While he is often known for his aggressive approach, Warner has also played several marathon innings, including his famous triple century against Pakistan. He has been a crucial part of Australia’s success in Test cricket, particularly in home conditions.
Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive and passionate approach to batting, has been one of India’s most successful Test batters. With 30 Test centuries to his name, Kohli has played several iconic knocks, particularly in overseas conditions. His ability to dominate pace attacks and play long innings makes him a vital part of India’s batting lineup.
Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the most technically sound batters in the world. As New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket, he has played a vital role in his team’s success, including leading them to victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021. Williamson’s calm demeanor and ability to score runs in all conditions make him a valuable asset.
Former England captain Joe Root is one of the best Test batters of his generation. His ability to play spin and pace with equal finesse makes him a dominant force in red-ball cricket. Root has played several match-winning knocks for England, and his ability to anchor innings has been crucial for his team’s success.
Steve Smith has established himself as one of the finest Test batters of the modern era. Known for his unorthodox technique and incredible consistency, he recently equaled Joe Root’s tally of 36 Test centuries. Smith has been a key player for Australia, particularly in Ashes series and against strong bowling attacks worldwide.
