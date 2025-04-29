6 Batters With Most ODI Ducks – 4 Sri Lankans in the List

Umang Bafna
Apr 29, 2025, 02:19 PM
1. Sanath Jayasuriya – 34 Ducks

Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya, was on the receiving end of 34 ducks in ODIS.

2. Shahid Afridi – 30 Ducks

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi played with an attacking style of cricket, but he also got out on zero on 30 occasions in his ODI career.

3. Wasim Akram – 28 Ducks

The Pakistani left-arm fast bowler, Wasim Akram, had 28 ducks in ODIS. He was lethal with the ball but couldn't do much wonders with the bat.

4. Mahela Jayawardene – 28 Ducks

Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene scored over 12,000 ODI runs, but also got out on zero 28 times in his ODI career.

5. Lasith Malinga – 26 Ducks

Lasith Malinga was a top bowler from Sri Lanka, but with the bat, he didn't have a great outing, recording 26 ducks in his ODI career.

6. Muttiah Muralitharan – 25 Ducks

Legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took 534 wickets in his ODI career. However, he had 25 ducks in his one-day batting record.

