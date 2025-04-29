6 Batters With Most ODI Ducks – 4 Sri Lankans in the List

Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya, was on the receiving end of 34 ducks in ODIS.
Former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi played with an attacking style of cricket, but he also got out on zero on 30 occasions in his ODI career.
The Pakistani left-arm fast bowler, Wasim Akram, had 28 ducks in ODIS. He was lethal with the ball but couldn't do much wonders with the bat.
Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene scored over 12,000 ODI runs, but also got out on zero 28 times in his ODI career.
Lasith Malinga was a top bowler from Sri Lanka, but with the bat, he didn't have a great outing, recording 26 ducks in his ODI career.
Legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took 534 wickets in his ODI career. However, he had 25 ducks in his one-day batting record.