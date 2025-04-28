ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: Why Axiom Mission was started by SpaceX and NASA?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission, marking India’s first human spaceflight in over four decades since Rakesh Sharma’s historic mission in 1984.
The Axiom Mission is a collaborative initiative between NASA, SpaceX, and private aerospace company Axiom Space. It aims to conduct commercial spaceflights to the ISS, allowing astronauts from various countries to participate in scientific research while promoting international cooperation.
The Axiom Mission was developed to expand access to space by utilising commercial partnerships. It supports NASA’s goal of commercialising low-Earth orbit operations while fostering private-sector involvement in space exploration. SpaceX provides transportation with its Crew Dragon spacecraft, while NASA facilitates mission support and access to the ISS.
During his 14-day stay on the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct a series of experiments focusing on space agriculture, biological research, and human-computer interaction in microgravity. These include studying the survival of tardigrades (water bears) and exploring the feasibility of growing crops in space.
The mission features astronauts from multiple countries, reflecting the increasing importance of global collaboration in space exploration. It also highlights India’s growing role in international space missions, alongside key space agencies like NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).
Axiom Space’s missions are designed to pave the way for future private space stations, while NASA continues its efforts to transition ISS operations to commercial partners. SpaceX’s involvement ensures reliable crew transport, advancing the commercial spaceflight industry.
Shukla’s participation in the Axiom Mission underscores India’s expanding presence in human spaceflight, complementing domestic projects such as the Gaganyaan mission. The mission is expected to inspire future generations of Indian scientists and astronauts while contributing to global space research.