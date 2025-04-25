From Lucknow to launchpad! Here's why Indian astronaut 'Shubhanshu Shukla' is going to space next month
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is set to become the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in May 2025, marking India’s first human space mission since Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.
Born in Lucknow in 1985, Shukla is a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force and an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned in 2006 and was announced as one of four astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission in 2024. In August 2024, he was chosen as the prime astronaut for the Ax-4 mission.
As part of Axiom Mission-4, Shukla will spend 14 days aboard the ISS. His mission will involve conducting a series of scientific experiments across multiple disciplines in collaboration with international partners.
One key experiment involves observing tardigrades, microscopic organisms known for their resilience. The study will focus on their survival, gene expression, and reproduction in a microgravity environment.
Shukla will also test the viability of growing crops in microgravity. This experiment aims to support future space missions that require sustainable food sources over long durations.
Another area of research will examine how astronauts interact with machines in weightlessness. The goal is to improve user interface design for more effective operation and safety in space missions.
The Ax-4 mission is a joint effort between ISRO, NASA, and the European Space Agency, with participation from astronauts representing India, the United States, Hungary, and Poland. The mission highlights growing international cooperation in space science.