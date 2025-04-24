After 41 years, an Indian astronaut is going to space again! Who is he?

Shubhanshu Shukla Joins Axiom 4 Mission

After more than four decades, India is once again sending an astronaut into space. Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, is set to be part of the Axiom 4 mission, marking a historic moment for India's space exploration ambitions. This marks the first time since Rakesh Sharma's iconic space journey in 1984 that an Indian astronaut will be heading into space.