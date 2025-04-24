After 41 years, an Indian astronaut is going to space again! Who is he?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
After more than four decades, India is once again sending an astronaut into space. Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, is set to be part of the Axiom 4 mission, marking a historic moment for India's space exploration ambitions. This marks the first time since Rakesh Sharma's iconic space journey in 1984 that an Indian astronaut will be heading into space.
India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, captured the nation’s imagination when he flew aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11 in 1984. Since then, despite India’s significant achievements in space science, no Indian astronaut has travelled beyond Earth’s atmosphere — until now. Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to space is breaking that long-standing gap.
Shubhanshu Shukla is an accomplished aerospace engineer and a seasoned astronaut. With extensive training in the field, Shukla has worked with various space agencies and is known for his research and development work. He was selected for the Axiom 4 mission due to his expertise in space technology and operations.
The Axiom 4 mission, organised by Axiom Space, is part of a growing trend of private spaceflights. The mission will take Shukla and a select group of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), where they will conduct scientific research and experiments in microgravity. This mission marks a significant step towards making space travel more accessible to private astronauts.
India has been making waves in space exploration through its space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). From launching successful missions to Mars and the Moon, India’s space achievements have been globally recognised. Shukla’s participation in the Axiom 4 mission will elevate India's presence on the international space stage, showcasing the country’s advancing space capabilities.
Shukla’s journey to space is not just a matter of technical knowledge but also involves intense physical and psychological training. He has undergone rigorous training for space missions, including simulations, medical evaluations, and weightlessness training, to prepare for the demands of living and working in space.
Shubhanshu Shukla’s upcoming mission represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Indian space exploration. His trip could inspire future generations of scientists and engineers to pursue careers in space technology. With India’s growing interest in space tourism and upcoming missions like Gaganyaan, India is positioning itself to become a major player in global space exploration.