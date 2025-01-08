What Happens if a Rogue Black Hole Comes Close to Earth?

Rogue black holes, also known as orphan or wandering black holes, are formed by collisions between two galaxies or when the merging of two black holes is disrupted.
Most black holes which scientists have discovered so far are at a safe distance from us, numerous light-years away. But rogue black holes wander randomly in galaxies, gobbling up any matter that comes their way.
Scientists have suggested that there are around 500 million rogue black holes in our Milky Way Galaxy. Due to their small size, rogue black holes are nearly impossible to detect.
Earth would not stand a chance of survival if it encounters a rogue black hole. According to ESO Supernova, the black hole’s tidal forces would easily rip the planet apart.
The presence of a rogue black hole near Earth could also disturb the orbits of all other planets in our solar system, sending Earth flying out of the solar system or even into the Sun.
In the year 2022, a rogue black hole was spotted on its own for the first time. According to scientists, this black hole was discovered 5,150 light-years away from Earth.
{{ primary_category.name }}