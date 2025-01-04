Was there an ancient groundwater system on planet Mars?

A recent study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters suggests that variations in Mars’ crustal thickness played a significant role in shaping the planet's geological and hydrological history.
The study was conducted by scientist Cin-Ty Lee and his team from Rice University.
Mars' southern highlands crust can reach thicknesses of up to 80 kilometres. The study points to this thick crust as a critical factor in generating granitic magmas and supporting potential underground water reserves.
The research concentrated on Mars' Noachian and early Hesperian periods, around 3 to 4 billion years ago, a time when the planet's crust may have been warm enough to melt partially.
Partial melting of the crust could have produced silicic magmas, such as granites, and created conditions favourable for stable groundwater aquifers beneath a frozen surface layer.
The study shows that Mars could have formed granitic rocks without plate tectonics, a process commonly linked to Earth’s geology. It also suggests ancient groundwater systems may have existed in the planet’s southern highlands.
These findings open new avenues for Mars exploration, particularly in searching for signs of ancient life in areas where granitic rocks or water reservoirs could have existed.
