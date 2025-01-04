SpaceX launches Thuraya-4 mobile connectivity satellite for UAE

SpaceX successfully launched the Thuraya-4 satellite for Space42, the UAE's new AI-driven space technology entity, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 3, 2025.
The Falcon 9 rocket placed the Thuraya-4 satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit. The launch took place at 8:27 p.m. Eastern Time, marking SpaceX's first mission of 2025.
Built on the Airbus Eurostar Neo Platform, the all-electric Thuraya-4 features a 12-meter L-band antenna to provide narrowband mobile connectivity across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East.
The satellite was ordered by Yahsat, which merged with AI provider Bayanat in October to form Space42. It will replace two ageing Boeing-built satellites in geostationary orbit.
Space42 had the option to order a second satellite to replace services over Asia but has not yet exercised this option.
Initially planned for 2023, the Thuraya-4 launch was delayed due to schedule and cost issues at Airbus. The launch was then targeted for December but was further postponed.
SpaceX closed 2024 with 134 Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches, surpassing its 2023 total of 96. The company aims for 175-180 launches in 2025.
Space42, with its focus on hybrid connectivity and geospatial services, plans to expand its offerings through additional satellites, including Al Yah-4 and Al Yah-5, set for launches in 2027 and 2028.
{{ primary_category.name }}