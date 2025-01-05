NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers alcohol cloud in deep space

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has discovered complex organic molecules, including ethanol and likely acetic acid, surrounding two young protostars. These molecules are considered essential for forming potentially habitable planets.
The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on James Webb was employed to analyse icy compounds in the protostellar environment. This builds on prior detections of diverse ices in molecular clouds.
The study suggests that COMs originate from solid-phase reactions on cold dust grains and sublimate into gas during the protostar’s evolution. This process aids in understanding the origins of larger organic molecules in space.
In addition to COMs, the study detected simpler compounds such as formic acid, methane, formaldehyde, and sulphur dioxide. Sulphur compounds are thought to have played a role in early Earth's metabolic reactions.
Scientists suggest that icy COMs can be more easily transferred to planet-forming disks compared to gaseous molecules. These compounds may be delivered to forming planets via comets and asteroids.
IRAS 2A, a low-mass protostar, is of particular interest for its similarity to the early stages of the solar system. Its chemical environment may resemble conditions that led to Earth’s development.
The findings were published in Astronomy & Astrophysics Journal. The team dedicated the results to Harold Linnartz, a key contributor who passed away in December 2023.
{{ primary_category.name }}