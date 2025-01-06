Earth’s pole are shifting and it's not a good sign! Here is why

Earth’s magnetic poles have been drifting towards northwest since 1831. The speed of this drift has been increasing steadily ever since.
If the pole shift happens, it will have a negative effect on not just the navigation systems of airplanes and ships, but also birds, who rely on magnetic poles to decide their flight path.
The Earth’s pole has shifted more than 1,100 km since 1831. The speed of the shift has also increased from 16 km per year to 55 km per year.
According to NASA, the pole shift happens in every 200,000 to 300,000 years. However, the last reversal happened 790,000 years ago. It means the Earth is due for the pole shift currently.
In an alternate theory given by scientist Chan Thomas, pole reversal happens in every 7000 years instead of 200,000 years, as suggested by NASA. According to his theory, during the pole reversal, massive tsunamis and earthquakes reset the Earth’s ecological system and civilisation starts from stone age again.
Chan Thomas described this theory in his book ‘The Adam & Eve Story’, whose foreword was given by Albert Einstein. The book was published in 1963 but later it was banned and became a classified secret of CIA.
According to Thomas, every time the pole shift happens, the land on Earth stops spinning for 6 days. However the water keeps flowing in the same direction due to lack of inertia. Since Since the Earth is rotating at a speed of 1,670 km per hour, the ocean bodies cause huge tsunamis and earthquakes.
Thomas explains that humans have not been able to figure out the written history before 10,000 years ago. This is because the last pole shift happened back then and the civilisation started with nothing again. Currently, the pole shift is due since last 3000 years. As a result the current civilisation has evolved so much technologically, which the previous civilisations were unable to do.
Many scientists have claimed the theory as pseudo science. However, many in the scientific community also believe in Chan Thomas. Some scientists have also claimed that his theory could also be the reason why we haven’t figured out the history behind the great pyramids in Egypt.
