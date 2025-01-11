'With NASA's payload': SpaceX to launch Firefly's Moon landing mission on Jan 15
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1, carrying NASA science and technology payloads, is set to launch on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The mission will lift off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.
The mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative under the broader Artemis campaign. It aims to advance lunar exploration by testing technologies critical for future human missions to the Moon and beyond.
NASA will provide live coverage of the launch, starting at 12:30 a.m. EST on January 15. Prelaunch events, including media teleconferences, will begin on January 13. The full schedule and viewing options are available on NASA's website.
After launch, the Blue Ghost lander will travel for approximately 45 days, aiming to land on the Moon's surface in early March 2025. It will deploy 10 NASA science investigations to explore lunar conditions and support the Moon to Mars exploration strategy.
Blue Ghost Mission 1 marks the debut lunar mission for Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander. Designed to carry both scientific payloads and commercial instruments, the lander demonstrates Firefly’s capabilities in supporting NASA’s lunar exploration goals and fostering private sector participation in space.
The mission will test technologies including lunar subsurface drilling, regolith sampling, navigation systems, radiation-tolerant computing, and dust mitigation methods. The results will contribute to understanding the Moon's environment and potential applications on Earth.
Launch coverage will be accessible on NASA TV and the agency’s website, with audio-only options available via NASA's "V" circuits. A “tech feed” without commentary will also be provided on the NASA TV media channel. Photos and on-demand videos will be available post-launch.
