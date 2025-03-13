'Will scan universe in colour': NASA launches James Webb Telescope killer 'SPHEREx' onboard SpaceX' rocket
Produced By Tarun Mishra
SpaceX successfully launched two NASA missions, SPHEREx and PUNCH, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch, initially set for 28 February, faced multiple delays due to weather and technical issues.
The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) is designed to survey the sky in infrared light. It will observe over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars, aiming to understand cosmic evolution and identify essential organic molecules.
SPHEREx will help scientists study the early expansion of the universe by analysing the distribution of galaxies and detecting traces of cosmic inflation. This data could provide insight into the origins of structure formation in space.
The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) consists of four small satellites that will monitor how the Sun’s corona transitions into solar wind. These observations will improve understanding of solar eruptions and their impact on Earth’s magnetic field.
Both missions are set in a Sun-synchronous orbit around Earth's poles, ensuring a constant orientation with respect to the Sun. This placement allows for consistent data collection throughout the year.
Launching SPHEREx and PUNCH together optimises costs, as both spacecraft share the same orbital path. This approach aligns with NASA’s efforts to maximise efficiency in space exploration missions.
7. Anticipated Scientific Contributions The data from SPHEREx and PUNCH will enhance knowledge of cosmic history and solar activity. Researchers expect these missions to provide valuable insights into the formation of galaxies, planetary systems, and the Sun’s influence on space weather.
