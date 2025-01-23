Will Russia become the new North Pole?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Scientists have revealed that Earth's magnetic north pole is moving at an accelerated speed and is now closer to Siberia than it was five years ago. The pole, discovered by Sir James Clark Ross in 1831, has been shifting due to changes in Earth's magnetic field.
Unlike the geographical North Pole, the magnetic north pole is determined by Earth's magnetic field, which constantly shifts. This motion is tracked using the World Magnetic Model (WMM), developed by the British Geological Survey (BGS) and NOAA.
The magnetic north pole’s movement has become increasingly unpredictable in recent years, sometimes accelerating and at other times slowing down. Despite significant tracking, scientists have yet to fully explain the reasons behind this unusual behaviour.
Initially discovered in 1831 in Canada, the magnetic north pole has since moved 400 kilometres northwest. By 2000, it had already left Canadian shores and continued its drift toward Russia, now closer to Siberia.
Over the past few decades, the speed of the pole's movement has increased. The drift, which typically moved at around 10 kilometres per year, accelerated in 1990 to 15 kilometres per year, then jumped to 55 kilometres per year in 2000, before slowing down again to 35 kilometres per year in 2015.
The magnetic north pole’s drift toward Russia could continue to slow, though scientists are unsure of the rate and whether it will eventually speed up again. The next model update for the WMM is scheduled for 2030.
Scientists continue to monitor the magnetic field to assess any further changes. The WMM will be updated in 2030, but researchers do not anticipate releasing a new model before then.
