'Will launch astronauts to Mars': Donald Trump vows to put humans on the Red Planet
Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. In his inaugural address at the US Capitol, he outlined his vision for the nation, including an ambitious space exploration goal.
In his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in Washington, Trump said, ”We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.”
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, known for his advocacy for Mars colonisation, applauded Trump’s announcement. Musk, seated near Trump’s son Barron during the ceremony, has long championed the idea of making humans a multi-planetary species.
The commitment to Mars was positioned as a key element of Trump’s broader agenda to restore America’s leadership and innovation. The administration aims to prioritise space exploration as part of its scientific and technological advancements.
In addition to space exploration, Trump outlined immediate policy priorities. These include stricter border controls, increased fossil fuel production, and the removal of diversity and inclusion programs in federal agencies.
Trump’s inauguration marked a rare political comeback, as he became the second US president, after Grover Cleveland, to serve non-consecutive terms. His return follows a turbulent political career, including impeachments, criminal indictments, and two assassination attempts.
Trump promised to restore trust, democracy, and prosperity. Declaring that “America’s decline is over,” he emphasised his mission to revitalise the nation and offer a fresh start for its citizens. His administration’s focus on Mars symbolises his broader vision of progress and ambition.
