Will Katy Perry's space flight with Blue Origin empower female astronauts?
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
For the first time since 1963, a spacecraft will carry an all-female crew into space. With pop star Katy Perry, this Blue Origin flight also features well known figures like Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, and more. It’s being celebrated as a powerful symbol of progress but what does it really mean?
According to space expert Jasleen Chana, space travel for women has long been shaped by exceptionalism; only the very best get a chance. Memoirs by astronauts like Catherine Coleman and Mae Jemison show how women in space often face pressure to prove they belong, again and again.
Catherine Coleman once wrote that she wore a spacesuit made for men and wore it "better than anyone expected". This highlights a key issue: Women in space often have to adapt to systems not designed for them, instead of changing those systems.
Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a space shuttle shared how she felt the weight of expectations. She knew every move mattered not just for her, but for all women pilots after her. That pressure is rarely visible in the glossy spaceflight narratives we see today.
Many memoirs by women astronauts are seen as inspiring and honest. But researchers say they’re also carefully curated stories, built to uplift sometimes at the cost of reality. Not all women can follow in their footsteps, and that’s worth recognising.
Jasleen Chana also said that Blue Origin flight is symbolic, but it doesn’t represent most women. If we truly want space to reflect equality, we must also talk about the invisible barriers, not just the milestones. Inspiration is important but so is honesty.