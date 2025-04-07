Why Blue Origin is facing backlash ahead of Katy Perry's first spaceflight?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Actress Olivia Munn has questioned the timing and value of Blue Origin's upcoming all-female spaceflight, highlighting economic difficulties faced by many in the United States and globally. She described the mission as extravagant given current cost-of-living concerns.
Munn also expressed environmental concerns about the use of rocket fuel and the financial resources involved in a short-duration spaceflight. She pointed out that many people struggle to afford basic needs and referred to the mission as “gluttonous”.
Scheduled for 14 April 2025, the mission—NS-31—will include six women, among them singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and pilot Lauren Sánchez. The flight is being promoted as the first all-female crewed spaceflight since 1963.
Munn criticised the reported full-glam preparations provided to participants and compared the experience to a theme park ride, suggesting that the mission lacks scientific significance and does little to advance space exploration.
While Blue Origin has not disclosed the cost of its seats, competitor Virgin Galactic currently charges $600,000 per person. This has raised further questions about the accessibility and purpose of such private missions.
Despite the criticism, one crew member—Amanda Nguyen—will conduct two science experiments during the 11-minute suborbital flight. These include a collaboration with the Vietnamese National Space Center and a study related to women's health.
Munn’s comments have sparked a wider discussion on the ethics of space tourism. Critics point to growing inequality and environmental concerns, while supporters argue that such missions promote awareness and inspire future generations.
