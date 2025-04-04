'Where heaven meets Earth': 5 sacred Indian mountains with divine connection
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Mount Kailash, located near the western trijunction of China, India, and Nepal, remains unclimbed—not due to a lack of skill but out of reverence. Regarded as the abode of Lord Shiva, it is respected by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon practitioners. Pilgrims undertake a 52-km walk around the mountain, believing it purifies past actions. The act of circumambulation symbolises reflection, rather than conquest.
Though modest in height, Govardhan Hill holds a significant place in the Hindu tradition. It is believed that Krishna lifted the hill to shield the residents of Vrindavan from heavy rains. Pilgrims walk barefoot around it, recognising not just the miracle, but the resilience and belief it represents during difficult times.
Trikuta mountain is home to the Vaishno Devi shrine, attracting millions of devotees. The uphill 12-km journey is physically demanding and serves as a process of inward reflection. The goddess is believed to have chosen this remote cave not for grandeur, but for solitude, teaching that presence doesn’t always equate to visibility.
Located in Himachal Pradesh, Parvati Valley is associated with Lord Shiva's long periods of meditation. The calm environment invites introspection. Those who visit often do so not for answers, but for the stillness that allows them to ask better questions, suggesting that some insights emerge only in silence.
Arunachala in Tamil Nadu is not only considered sacred but is viewed as a physical embodiment of Lord Shiva. Revered saints like Ramana Maharshi lived in its presence, teaching that enlightenment is not found through movement but by recognising it within. Pilgrims walk around the hill, though the real path is said to lie inward.
Each of these locations is more than a site of myth; they represent how physical landscapes are woven into spiritual lives. The rituals surrounding them—whether walking, meditating, or pausing—highlight how geography informs cultural identity and belief.
These sacred mountains are not defined by altitude but by meaning. In a time shaped by rapid change, they remind people of practices that value patience, reflection, and stillness. By honouring these spaces, there remains a chance to reconnect with traditions that place understanding above urgency.
