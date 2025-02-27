When, where and how will NASA's Sunita Williams return to Earth?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since 5 June 2024. Their mission, initially planned for 10 days, was extended due to technical issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule.
The Boeing Starliner, which transported Williams and Wilmore to the ISS, faced multiple technical failures, including propellant leaks and propulsion system malfunctions. Due to these issues, NASA ruled out using the capsule for their return.
After several delays, NASA has scheduled their return flight for March 2025. The two astronauts will now travel back to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule instead of the Starliner.
NASA has confirmed that SpaceX will launch the Crew-10 mission on 12 March 2025 at 7:48 p.m. EDT. This mission will transport a new crew to the ISS before Williams and Wilmore return to Earth.
Reports suggest that Sunita Williams has experienced health challenges due to her extended stay in space. NASA has not officially commented on specific health concerns but continues to monitor the well-being of both astronauts.
Following the failure of the Starliner, NASA decided to bring Williams and Wilmore back on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The Starliner was remotely piloted back to Earth without crew members.
NASA has scheduled Williams and Butch Wilmore’s return for around 19 or 20 March 2025, depending on landing conditions on Earth. Their return will conclude a mission that unexpectedly stretched from 10 days to nearly nine months. Crew Dragon will splash down in Atlantic ocean, near the coast of Floride.
