What is Seismic Zone IV and why is Delhi at high risk of a major earthquake?
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Delhi-NCR on Monday, with tremors strongly felt across the region. The impact was heightened due to the epicentre being located within the national capital.
Delhi sits on multiple fault lines, including the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge and the Delhi-Moradabad Fault. These geological formations have the potential to generate high-magnitude earthquakes with significant consequences.
According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Delhi has experienced only two earthquakes with epicentres in the city in the past 295 years. However, it has frequently felt tremors from major earthquakes in the Himalayan region, some of which have caused damage.
The seismic activity in North India is due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates, a process ongoing for 50 million years. The pressure from these colliding plates stores energy, which is released as earthquakes when the stress overcomes the resistance.
Since 1720, five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.5 and 6.7 have occurred in or near Delhi. Experts estimate that earthquakes of up to Medvedev–Sponheuer–Karnik (MSK) scale VIII are probable in the region, with a depth of around 30 km.
Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV, the second-highest risk category in India. This means it is prone to moderate to strong earthquakes, with potential magnitudes ranging from 5 to 7, and occasionally up to 8. The city’s proximity to active faults further increases the risk.
Seismic zoning is an evolving process, with updates based on new earthquake data. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has warned that the city faces a high seismic risk, underscoring the need for stringent building codes, disaster preparedness, and continuous monitoring.
