What is NASA’s strategy to spot and stop 'dangerous asteroids' from hitting Earth?
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
In February 2024, asteroid 2024 YR4 made headlines. NASA said it had a 3% chance of hitting Earth in 2032 the highest ever for an asteroid of its size. However, thanks to new data, the risk is now nearly zero. Still, the event shows why NASA’s space watch is so important.
NASA works with global space agencies and observatories to track thousands of near-Earth objects (NEOs). NEOs are asteroids or comets that pass close to Earth’s orbit. NASA’s systems like ATLAS and CNEOS help spot new objects and predict their paths.
NASA shares all asteroid tracking data publicly. Scientists and even amateur space watchers can use it to verify or refine predictions. This open science model makes the search more accurate and faster.
The asteroid 2024 YR4 was first detected by ATLAS. At first, its orbit seemed uncertain, and some paths showed it might hit Earth. But after gathering more data, scientists ruled out a collision. The asteroid’s new path shows it will safely pass by.
NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office works with scientists around the world. They share observations through the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN). The goal: spot threats early and plan how to stop them.
In 2022, NASA launched the DART mission, which crashed into a small asteroid called Dimorphos. The test was a success it changed the asteroid’s orbit by 33 minutes. It proved that asteroids can be redirected if needed in the future.
NASA is building a new telescope called NEO Surveyor, launching in 2027. It will be the first space mission designed to spot asteroid threats before they get too close. The data will help protect Earth and will be open to all.